纳泰海滩度假村及水疗中心 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.2
通过
427条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家温馨的度假村拥有 106 间客房，在时尚的氛围中提供无与伦比的舒适度和优质的服务，非常适合度过美妙的假期。客人可以在纳泰海滩 (Natai Beach) 的金色沙滩上享受充满乐趣的假期，在海滩上悠闲漫步、享受日光浴，甚至观星。游客和当地人将很高兴入住这个一流的度假胜地，这里为您提供各种休闲设施，如各种水疗护理、在安达曼海吹来的海风中的私密用餐，以及供应您最喜爱的葡萄酒的酒吧角。喜欢典型的“热辣”泰式美食的客人可以选择在最吸引人、温暖和充满活力的环境中教授一些泰式烹饪课程。 Natai Beach Resort & Spa 反映了传统的泰国建筑，是充满活力和休闲旅客的田园风光，是泰国的终极停留点。

地址/地图

55 Moo 6, Kok Kloi, Takuathung, Phang-nga, Khok Kloy, Phuket, Thailand, 82140

