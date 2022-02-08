Narai Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

BANGKOK TEST & GO

通过
6155条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 4-star Narai Hotel is located in the business, shopping, and entertainment districts of Silom. The hotel is connected to the BTS skytrain and within close proximity to the expressway, making it easy for guests to get out into the city for dining, shopping, and sightseeing. Business travelers will find the central location, business center, meeting rooms, and internet access highly convenient. Each of the 472 spacious, air-conditioned rooms is equipped with modern amenities and a range of facilities to ensure an enjoyable experience for the guests. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Narai Hotel is the place to be.

如果您是Narai Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
222 Si Lom, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

