Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, 苏梅岛 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

作为久负盛名的 Belmond 集团的一部分，这家豪华酒店坐落在 Maenam 的白色沙滩上。苏梅岛 Napasai 贝尔蒙德酒店坐落在山坡上，俯瞰 Ban Tai 海滩，占地 17 英亩。酒店提供享有壮丽海景的豪华别墅和宽敞的私人泳池住宅。浮潜、潜水、网球和骑自行车只是苏梅岛 Napasai, A Belmond Hotel 提供的众多活动中的一小部分。在一天的活动之后，完美的缓解肌肉酸痛的方法是前往整体的 Belmond Napasai 水疗中心，那里提供各种放松疗法。酒店还为客人提供一流的餐饮选择，设有两间餐厅和酒吧，提供室内和海滨选择。 Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, Koh Samui 提供完美的逃离世界的体验，是最好的奢华。

便利设施/功能 2 Restaurants and 1 Bar (Sea View)

Infinity outdoor swimming pool (Sea View)

Complimentary WiFi access around the resort

Tennis courts (including tennis racket and balls)

Fitness room

Napasai Spa

Snorkeling, kayaking, windsurfing and stand up paddle

Bicycles, table tennis, outdoor badminton (in the garden)

Thai Boxing

A DVD/CD player in your room

Daily complimentary in-house activities

Daily kid's activities

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, 苏梅岛的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Napasai, A Belmond Hotel, 苏梅岛 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

合作伙伴酒店 斯凯海滩酒店 9.5 用

23 评论 从 ฿-1 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 8 用

464 评论 从 ฿-1