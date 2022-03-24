纳卡曼达度假村及水疗中心 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这家豪华度假村位于甲米，坐落在美丽的风景、茂密的丛林和美丽的海滩之间。 Nakamanda Resort & Spa 带您回归大自然，享受终极住宿体验。该地区的活动包括潜水、皮划艇、钓鱼之旅、划船、攀岩和远足。 Naga 水疗中心提供各种理疗服务，帮助您放松身心并享受呵护，包括全套按摩菜单。酒店供应单点美食早餐，您还可以享用下午茶或在鸡尾酒吧放松身心。酒店内的餐厅提供该地区一些最好的融合食品。预订这家酒店很容易——只需在我们安全的在线预订表格中输入您的旅行日期。