中住宅 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
无论您是游客还是商务旅行，Naka Residence 都是您到访普吉岛的绝佳住宿选择。酒店距离市中心不太远：仅 7.2 公里，通常需要大约 34 分钟才能到达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Naka Residence酒店还提供多种设施，丰富您在普吉岛的住宿体验。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。您可以全天享受高尔夫球场（3 公里以内）和花园的轻松氛围。 Naka Residence 是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。