PHUKET TEST & GO

Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.4
通过
1687条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Rai, look no further than Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus). Only half a kilometer from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations, only a three-minute walk to Walking Street, Suan Tung Park, the Pulae restuarant, the Hill Tribe Museum, 7-11. The Night Plaza, Day Market, bus station, and Clock Tower are all within a 10 minutes’ walk. In addition, the hotel is close to Wat Pra Sigh and Wat Pra Kaew and is also located within a five-minute walk to King Mengrai. Top features of the hotel include meeting facilities, tours, Wi-Fi in public areas, laundry service/dry cleaning, and a car park. The 70 rooms spread over three floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home as well as modern comforts such as internet access, complimentary bottled water, a hair dryer, satellite/cable TV, and a desk. The hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus) is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Rai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nak Nakara Hotel (SHA Extra plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

661 Uttarakit Road T.Weing A. Muang, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Hi Chiangrai Hotel
8.5

2360 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU