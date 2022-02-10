PHUKET TEST & GO

奈纳度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
通过
725条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

对于想要领略普吉岛风光的旅行者来说，奈娜水疗度假村是最佳选择。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 30 公里。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，芭东医院、狮身人面像剧院、All 4 Diving 只是游客可以使用的一些景点。奈纳度假村及水疗中心竭尽所能让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受酒店内的设施，如 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、快速入住/退房、行李寄存。酒店拥有 120 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调。酒店的热水浴池、温泉浴池、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。 Naina Resort & Spa 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是奈纳度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 奈纳度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

2/58 Sainumyen 2 Rd. Patong Beach, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

