奈纳度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

对于想要领略普吉岛风光的旅行者来说，奈娜水疗度假村是最佳选择。热闹的市中心距离酒店仅 30 公里。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，芭东医院、狮身人面像剧院、All 4 Diving 只是游客可以使用的一些景点。奈纳度假村及水疗中心竭尽所能让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受酒店内的设施，如 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、快速入住/退房、行李寄存。酒店拥有 120 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调。酒店的热水浴池、温泉浴池、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。 Naina Resort & Spa 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

