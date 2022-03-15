Mövenpick Siam Na Jomtien Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Ideal for fun and relaxation, Movenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya is located in the Na Jomtien area of Pattaya. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 10 Km away, and it normally takes about 90 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Simply put, all the services and amenities you have come to expect from Moevenpick Hotels & Resorts are right in the comfort of your own home. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. 260 rooms spread over 35 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, carpeting, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea can be found in selected rooms. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as watersports equipment rentals, private beach, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa. Movenpick Siam Hotel Pattaya is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Pattaya.