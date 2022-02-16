PHUKET TEST & GO

Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.1
通过
2292条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Image 0
Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Image 1
Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Image 2
Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Image 3
Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Image 4
Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai is located in the Wang Sai area of Khao Yai. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Just a two-hour drive from Bangkok, Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai is situated within Nusa My Ozone project. It is a luxury property decorated in a European style, set amidst the beautiful nature of Khao Yai and surrounded by wonderful mountainous views. It features 93 guestrooms ranging from Deluxe to Wellness Suite, all of which are equipped with full amenities for guests’ ultimate convenience.For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, facilities for disabled guests, and luggage storage.Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as on-site golf course, nearby golf course, outdoor pool, and garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting getaway.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Mövenpick Resort Khao Yai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

334 Moo 6, T. Wang sai, A.Pak chong, Nakhon Ratchasima Thailand, Wang Sai, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU