Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua HinMövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin is the perfect choice for travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Hua Hin / Cha-am. Experience an urban escape in Hua Hin / Cha-am with a stay at Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin, with its exceptional location right in the city center. Need a few things? Located conveniently 6.9 km from Market Village HuaHin, Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin provides easy access to general goods and shopping.Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Hua Hin / Cha-am even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin. Rooms are equipped with blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions. Guests who prefer to make their own meals will love the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Mövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Don't forget to explore the hotel's easily accessible beach. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, steam room, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool.Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyMövenpick Asara Resort & Spa Hua Hin provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Hua Hin / Cha-am in-depth. Keep your vacation simple, with a visit to Hua Hin Beach just 5.8 km away, where the ocean breeze makes you instantly feel relaxed.