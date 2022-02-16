PHUKET TEST & GO

Mora Boutique Hotel - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
9.4
更新于 February 16, 2022
Conveniently located in Chiang Rai, Mora Boutique Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Mora Boutique Hotel offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, wheelchair accessible. Mora Boutique Hotel is home to 25 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as closet, complimentary tea, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring, scale. The property's hot tub, fitness center, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, spa are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Mora Boutique Hotel.

地址/地图

648/6 Uttarakit Road, Tambon Viang, Amphoe Mueang, Chiangrai, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

