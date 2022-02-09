蒙特里普吉岛酒店，SHA Plus - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉镇的蒙特里普吉酒店距离普吉镇老城 1640 英尺，提供餐厅、酒吧和共用休息室等多种设施。所有客房均设有带卫星频道的平面电视和私人浴室。住宿为客人提供24小时前台和客房服务。 酒店的客房配有水壶。 Montree Phuket Hotel 酒店的客房配有空调和衣柜。 这家住宿的客人可以享用单点早餐。 蒙特里普吉岛酒店提供露台。 酒店附近的热门地标包括泰华博物馆、Chinpracha House和普吉岛罗宾逊海洋。最近的机场是普吉国际机场，距离蒙特里普吉酒店 17 英里。

