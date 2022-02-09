BANGKOK TEST & GO

Montana Hotel and Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.5
通过
3条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+3 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Montana Hotel and ResidenceTake advantage of the many attractions Bangkok has to offer with a stay at Montana Hotel and Residence. Need a few things? Located conveniently 3.3 km from Train Night Market Ratchada, Montana Hotel and Residence provides easy access to general goods and shopping.Montana Hotel and Residence offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Montana Hotel and Residence guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at Montana Hotel and Residence are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at Montana Hotel and Residence include separate living room and balcony or terrace as part of their design layout. In-room entertainment such as cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator and bottled water in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doIf you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel.Around the propertyMontana Hotel and Residence provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Bangkok in-depth. Engage in the city's best art at Art in Paradise Bangkok located 3.2 km away, where you can learn about the local art scene and buy original works.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 99% of other accommodations in the city.This hotel scores higher than 99% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 99% of competition within the city.

如果您是Montana Hotel and Residence的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Montana Hotel and Residence
查看所有评论

地址/地图

1 Soonvijai 14, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

