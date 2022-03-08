Montalay Beach Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
When visiting Koh Tao, you'll feel right at home at Montalay Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Ao Tanot Bay, Calypso Diving Koh Tao, Laem Thian. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Montalay Beach Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, slippers, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as private beach, sauna, outdoor pool, diving, fishing. Montalay Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Tao.