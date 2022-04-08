KRABI TEST & GO

Monotel Aonang - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
9.1
通过
81条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
Monotel Aonang - Image 0
Monotel Aonang - Image 1
Monotel Aonang - Image 2
Monotel Aonang - Image 3
Monotel Aonang - Image 4
Monotel Aonang - Image 5

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Monotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Krabi. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Monotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage. The ambiance of Monotel is reflected in every guestroom. flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Monotel.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Monotel Aonang的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Monotel Aonang
查看所有评论

地址/地图

1189 Moo 2 Aonang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
阿南塔布林度假村
8.2

1479 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU