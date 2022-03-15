现代泰式套房 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
普吉岛宽阔套房酒店位于普吉市的观光、餐厅和购物区，地理位置优越，是您在忙碌的日子里休息一下的最佳场所。这家四星级酒店距市中心仅 1.5 公里，距机场 40 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 The Wide Suites Phuket 为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、壁炉、出租车服务。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房设有液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店的瑜伽室、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。凭借理想的位置和配套设施，普吉岛宽阔套房酒店在许多方面都堪称完美。