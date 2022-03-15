PHUKET TEST & GO

现代泰式套房 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
211条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Modern Thai Suites - Image 0
Modern Thai Suites - Image 1
Modern Thai Suites - Image 2
Modern Thai Suites - Image 3
Modern Thai Suites - Image 4
Modern Thai Suites - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛宽阔套房酒店位于普吉市的观光、餐厅和购物区，地理位置优越，是您在忙碌的日子里休息一下的最佳场所。这家四星级酒店距市中心仅 1.5 公里，距机场 40 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 The Wide Suites Phuket 为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日清洁服务、壁炉、出租车服务。在您入住期间体验高品质的客房设施。部分客房设有液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品，以帮助客人在漫长的一天后恢复活力。酒店的瑜伽室、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。凭借理想的位置和配套设施，普吉岛宽阔套房酒店在许多方面都堪称完美。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是现代泰式套房的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 现代泰式套房
查看所有评论

地址/地图

8/1 Soi Petchngam, Sakdedej road, Talad-nua, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉岛海底大酒店
8.7

155 评论
฿-1
近期普吉算盘
7.5

27 评论
฿-1
声音画廊之家
9.1

16 评论
฿-1
绿叶旅馆
8.4

21 评论
฿-1
安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
宜必思尚品普吉市
8.4

632 评论
฿-1
普吉镇毯子酒店
8.9

467 评论
฿-1
睡在普吉岛
7.9

475 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU