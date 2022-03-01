CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
通过
827条评论进行评分
更新于 March 1, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Only 10 minutes from the airport, Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel has long been a trusted name for quality accommodation. Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel is located a short distance from the walled city. Taxis and tuk-tuks are plentiful around the hotel, and trips to the city’s many attractions from the hotel will set you back no more than a few US dollars. The Miracle Cabaret Chiang Mai and Chiang Mai National Museum are within an easy walking distance and open for exploration. A recently opened, Western-styled supermarket is located just down the road from the hotel and offers inexpensive snacks, beverages, and freshly-cooked food. To continue with your reservation at Mercure Chiang Mai Hotel, please enter your arrival and departure dates into our secure online form.

地址/地图

183 Changpuak Road SRI POOM MAUNG DISTRICT, Chang Phuak, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

