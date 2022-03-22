PHUKET TEST & GO

卡利马麻子设计酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
422条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima - Image 0
Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima - Image 1
Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima - Image 2
Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima - Image 3
Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima - Image 4
Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima - Image 5
+38 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima 专为商务和休闲旅行而设计，地理位置优越，位于芭东；该市最受欢迎的地区之一。酒店距离市中心仅 9.4 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。卡利马麻子设计酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。仅举几例酒店的设施，有 24 小时客房服务、所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务。酒店拥有 71 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子电视、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、室内平板电脑、镜子。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只是在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都将享受到一流的娱乐设施，如健身中心、室外游泳池、日光浴室。 Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima 是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡利马麻子设计酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡利马麻子设计酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

7 Prachanukhro rd., Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

拉玛布林度假村
8.1

715 评论
฿-1
帕里帕斯芭东度假村
8.3

1882 评论
฿-1
普吉岛芭东迪瓦娜广场酒店
8.4

915 评论
฿-1
阿什莉高地芭东套房酒店
7.7

1541 评论
฿-1
渔人港城市度假村
8

536 评论
฿-1
绿港酒店及服务式公寓
7.7

173 评论
฿-1
芭东梅林酒店
7.9

541 评论
฿-1
微风酒店
8.6

667 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU