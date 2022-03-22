卡利马麻子设计酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima 专为商务和休闲旅行而设计，地理位置优越，位于芭东；该市最受欢迎的地区之一。酒店距离市中心仅 9.4 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。卡利马麻子设计酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让客人的入住变得更加愉快。仅举几例酒店的设施，有 24 小时客房服务、所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、出租车服务。酒店拥有 71 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子电视、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、室内平板电脑、镜子。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只是在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都将享受到一流的娱乐设施，如健身中心、室外游泳池、日光浴室。 Mazi Design Hotel by Kalima 是您在普吉岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。