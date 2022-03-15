玛雅普吉岛机场酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
对于想要领略普吉岛风光的旅行者来说，普吉岛玛雅酒店是最佳选择。酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、24 小时前台。客人可以从 79 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。酒店的健身中心、室外游泳池、游泳池（儿童）是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。玛雅普吉岛酒店是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。