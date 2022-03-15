PHUKET TEST & GO

玛雅普吉岛机场酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
通过
707条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Maya Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 0
Maya Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 1
Maya Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 2
Maya Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 3
Maya Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 4
Maya Phuket Airport Hotel - Image 5
+27 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

对于想要领略普吉岛风光的旅行者来说，普吉岛玛雅酒店是最佳选择。酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、24 小时前台。客人可以从 79 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。酒店的健身中心、室外游泳池、游泳池（儿童）是忙碌一天后放松身心的理想场所。玛雅普吉岛酒店是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是玛雅普吉岛机场酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 玛雅普吉岛机场酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

126 Moo 1, Sakoo 16, Thalang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉机场酒店
8.4

556 评论
฿-1
Marina Express Aviator 普吉岛机场
8.4

1244 评论
฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5

393 评论
฿-1
奈阳公园度假村
9.1

11 评论
฿-1
普吉机场广场
7.8

362 评论
฿-1
石板
8.8

1689 评论
฿-1
潘西里屋
8.3

604 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU