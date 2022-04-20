PHUKET TEST & GO

Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.7
通过
315条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 0
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 1
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 2
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 3
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 4
Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket - Image 5
+18 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 7 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Mai Khao Beach, Soi Dog foundation, Splash Jungle Water Park. Marriott is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, outdoor pool, indoor pool, spa, massage. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Marriott’s Mai Khao Beach - Phuket
查看所有评论

地址/地图

234 Moo3 Tambol Mai Khao, Ampur Thalang, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

因此普吉岛酒店
8.5

431 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
Baan Wanicha Bed and Breakfast Resort
9.7

10 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉岛迈考安纳塔拉别墅
8.9

629 评论
฿-1
SALA 普吉岛迈考海滩度假村
8.7

2032 评论
฿-1
班阿乔
8

443 评论
฿-1
迈考家庭花园洋房
8.9

94 评论
฿-1
飞溅海滩度假村，迈考普吉岛
8.4

800 评论
฿-1
普吉机场广场
7.8

362 评论
฿-1
Panphuree Residence (SHA Certified)
8.5

393 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU