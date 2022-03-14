Mariya Boutique Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This Lanna-inspired accommodation breaks free from the monotonous airport hotels. Just a 10-minute drive from the Suvarnabhumi Airport, Mariya Boutique Residence makes for an excellent place to rest before catching a flight back home. Each room reflects both Asian and local influence by bringing the art of Northern Thailand coupled with the comfort of international accommodation. All senses are awakened with attention to detail throughout the hotel and with Thai fine arts, traditional music, and the smell of aroma therapy creating a tranquil environment. For the safety and good health of our guest, all rooms are non-smoking. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Mariya Boutique Residence.
1627/2 Latkrabang Road Soi Latkrabang 11/5 Latkrabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520