Marina Express - 渔人酒店 - 奥南 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

位于奥南，地理位置优越，滨海快捷酒店 - 渔人酒店 - 奥南是甲米短途游的理想出发点。酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。滨海快捷 - 渔人酒店 - 奥南酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、公共区域的 Wi-Fi。客人可以从 71 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。无论您是健身爱好者，还是在劳累了一天后只是想放松一下，健身中心、室外游泳池、花园等一流的娱乐设施将让您尽兴而归。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang 成为您在甲米享受逗留的完美基地。