KRABI TEST & GO

Marina Express - 渔人酒店 - 奥南 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.3
通过
1768条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang - Image 0
Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang - Image 1
Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang - Image 2
Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang - Image 3
Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang - Image 4
Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang - Image 5
+31 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

位于奥南，地理位置优越，滨海快捷酒店 - 渔人酒店 - 奥南是甲米短途游的理想出发点。酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。滨海快捷 - 渔人酒店 - 奥南酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店提供各种服务，包括所有客房的免费 Wi-Fi、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、公共区域的 Wi-Fi。客人可以从 71 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。无论您是健身爱好者，还是在劳累了一天后只是想放松一下，健身中心、室外游泳池、花园等一流的娱乐设施将让您尽兴而归。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Marina Express - Fisherman Hotel - Ao Nang 成为您在甲米享受逗留的完美基地。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Marina Express - 渔人酒店 - 奥南的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Marina Express - 渔人酒店 - 奥南
查看所有评论

地址/地图

20/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Muang Krabi, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
阿南塔布林度假村
8.2

1479 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU