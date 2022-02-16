Major Grand Hotel - Khon Kaen Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Major Grand HotelMajor Grand Hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Shuttle services provided by the hotel make exploring Chum Phae even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. Front desk services including concierge service can assist with your needs. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at Major Grand Hotel guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests. The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at Major Grand Hotel. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's karaoke rooms, bar and nightclub can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.Recreational facilities at Major Grand Hotel are designed for escape and relaxation. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, hot tub, spa and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Reasons to stay hereRooms don't get much cheaper than here, being less than 83% of the city's accommodation.Know you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 91% of the city's accommodation.