迈考梦想别墅度假村及水疗中心 Centara Boutique Collection - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
迈考梦幻别墅度假村及水疗中心 Centara Boutique Collection 将奢华和摇滚态度融入其中，为您提供难以想象的住宿体验。酒店距普吉国际机场 15 分钟路程，舒适地依偎在宁静的环境和原始的迈考海滩中，为游客和当地人提供体验世界一流设施、各种娱乐和休闲活动的绝佳机会。客人可以前往观光、租一艘游艇、巡航、购物、远足、打网球以及打高尔夫球，距离酒店仅有 10 分钟车程。返回后，在无边泳池畅游，去最先进的健身房，在餐厅尽情享用令人垂涎的菜肴，在现场商店购买纪念品就不要回家. 22 间私人别墅的舒适超大卧室均配备花洒淋浴、浴缸，可欣赏蔚蓝海水的壮丽景色。对于计划浪漫之旅或度蜜月的客人，普吉岛的迈考梦想别墅度假村及水疗中心 Centara 精品系列及其泳池别墅应该是您的首选。