梅哈德湾度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Maehaad Bay Resort 位于美丽的 Mae Haad 地区，位于帕岸岛浪漫海滩中心的制高点。酒店距离市中心仅 13 公里，地理位置优越，方便客人享受镇上的景点和活动。对于那些想要冒险的人来说，Haad Thong Lang 海滩、Haad Salad 海滩、Chaloklum 湾只是游客可以使用的一些景点。美哈德湾度假村竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。仅举几例酒店的设施，所有客房均提供免费 Wi-Fi、公共区域 Wi-Fi、停车场、客房服务、家庭房。酒店拥有 48 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子电视、浴室电话、免费迎宾饮品、镜子、体重秤。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只想在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都将享受到顶级的休闲设施，如热水浴池、私人海滩、健身中心、室外游泳池、游泳池（儿童）的乐趣。 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .无论您出于何种原因前往帕岸岛，Maehaad 海湾度假村都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

