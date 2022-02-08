PHUKET TEST & GO

MAC Resort Hotel - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
7.3
通过
751条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
MAC Resort Hotel - Image 0
MAC Resort Hotel - Image 1
MAC Resort Hotel - Image 2
MAC Resort Hotel - Image 3
MAC Resort Hotel - Image 4
MAC Resort Hotel - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

MAC Resort Hotel, located in White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: Parichart Spa & Massage, The Royal Spa, White Sand Dive Centre. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, MAC Resort Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as 24-hour security, shrine, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop can be enjoyed at the hotel. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, mirror, towels, umbrella. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your purpose of visit, MAC Resort Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Koh Chang.

地址/地图

7/3 Moo 4 White Sand Beach, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

