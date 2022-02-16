M Hotel Danok - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Songkhla
7.4
通过
468条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
M Hotel DanokTravelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by M Hotel Danok. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Hat Yai can be assisted with the shuttle services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service and luggage storage. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at M Hotel Danok. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Rooms at M Hotel Danok are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at M Hotel Danok offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a separate living room. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the daily newspaper, television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at M Hotel Danok, where breakfast can be provided in house. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.Whether you're looking for an adventure or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, M Hotel Danok has a range of activities that will meet your needs. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, steam room, spa and sauna. The many offerings at M Hotel Danok ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 93% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 83% of competition in the city on room comfort.

地址/地图

888 Moo 7 Kanchanavanich Road, Samnakkham, Sadao, Songkhla, Sadao, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90320

