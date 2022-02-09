BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lucky Green View Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5
通过
208条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Lucky Green View Hotel - Image 0
Lucky Green View Hotel - Image 1
Lucky Green View Hotel - Image 2
Lucky Green View Hotel - Image 3
Lucky Green View Hotel - Image 4
Lucky Green View Hotel - Image 5
+34 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lucky Green View Hotel, located in Bang Kapi, Bangkok, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just away, and it normally takes about minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Lucky Green View Hotel also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Lucky Green View Hotel is home to 68 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including garden. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Lucky Green View Hotel hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lucky Green View Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Lucky Green View Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

137 Soi Ramkhamhaeng 50 Ramkhamhaeng Rd.,, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10240

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4

211 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5

441 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU