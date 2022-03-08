PHUKET TEST & GO

或斯比豪斯酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
通过
259条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Lub Sbuy House Hotel is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Lub Sbuy House Hotel酒店位于普吉镇迷人的地区，在普吉岛的餐厅、观光和购物中心享有制高点。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。对于观光选择和当地景点，无需远观，因为酒店靠近普吉特丽爱博物馆、普吉集邮博物馆、普吉岛 CAT 办公室。 Lub Sbuy House Hotel酒店的一流设施和优质服务会让您在普吉岛期间的旅程更加愉快。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、出租车服务、票务服务。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多房间甚至提供液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、镜子，以取悦最挑剔的客人。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您的旅行目的是什么，卢布斯比别墅酒店都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。

地址/地图

1 Phang-nga Rd., Soi 3, Tumbon Talad-yai, Muang, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

