Louis Tavern Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional COVID entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Louis Tavern Hotel can accommodate up to 600 people and offers the ideal venue for conferences as well as business and social gatherings. Dining options at the Louis Tavern Hotel include the Laksi Coffee House, open 24 hours a day and serving the finest authentic Thai, Chinese, and European cuisine, and the Poy Sian Restaurant which specializes in the finest Chinese dishes. Popular and professional singers provide the entertainment at the Evita Cocktail Lounge at the hotel. The well-appointed guestrooms at the Louis Tavern Hotel offer a range of amenities to ensure a relaxing stay. Recreational facilities at the Louis Tavern Hotel include a terrace swimming pool.

