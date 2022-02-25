PHUKET TEST & GO

路易斯跑道景观酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
150条评论进行评分
更新于 February 25, 2022
+4 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Louis' Runway View Hotel酒店位于普吉岛交通枢纽区，提供优质住宿，是商务和休闲旅客的热门选择。该物业仅远离市中心，通常需要大约几分钟才能到达机场。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。路易斯跑道景观酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。客人可以享受 24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、快速入住/退房、公共区域 Wi-Fi 等内部设施。走进 18 间温馨的客房之一，摆脱一天的压力，大多数客房都提供一系列便利设施，包括纯平电视、额外的浴室、浴室电话、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 Louis' Runway View Hotel 是前往普吉岛的旅客的明智选择，每次都能提供轻松无忧的住宿体验。

如果您是路易斯跑道景观酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 路易斯跑道景观酒店
地址/地图

22/8 Moo 6 Mai Kaw Talang, Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

热门过滤器

