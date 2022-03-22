PHUKET TEST & GO

小太太酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4
通过
1751条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Little Nyonya Hotel - Image 0
Little Nyonya Hotel - Image 1
Little Nyonya Hotel - Image 2
Little Nyonya Hotel - Image 3
Little Nyonya Hotel - Image 4
Little Nyonya Hotel - Image 5
+44 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for Little Nyonya Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

小娘惹酒店建于 2015 年，不仅是普吉岛的特色，也是旅行者的明智选择。这家四星级酒店距离机场仅 34.1 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。小娘惹酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店提供各种顶级设施，如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、公共区域的无线网络连接和停车场。小娘惹酒店拥有 43 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多甚至提供诸如互联网接入（无线（免费））、无烟房、空调、叫醒服务、办公桌等舒适设施。酒店提供一流的设施，包括室外游泳池、花园，让您在城市忙碌了一天后放松身心。小娘惹酒店是在普吉岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是小太太酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 小太太酒店
查看所有评论

合作伙伴酒店

普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

普吉岛海底大酒店
8.7

155 评论
฿-1
近期普吉算盘
7.5

27 评论
฿-1
普吉岛昭华华美达广场酒店
8.4

59 评论
฿-1
声音画廊之家
9.1

16 评论
฿-1
巴巴屋普吉岛酒店
8.2

431 评论
฿-1
新乐楼
9.1

87 评论
฿-1
安安酒店的回忆
8.8

1551 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU