SAMUI TEST & GO

乐穆拉雅度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.2
通过
502条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Le Murraya Resort - Image 0
Le Murraya Resort - Image 1
Le Murraya Resort - Image 2
Le Murraya Resort - Image 3
Le Murraya Resort - Image 4
Le Murraya Resort - Image 5
+6 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Le Murraya Resort 位于苏梅岛的查汶，是游客的热门选择。酒店距市中心仅 2 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Le Murraya Resort酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、停车场。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供免费迎宾饮品、镜子、毛巾、衣柜、互联网接入 - 无线（免费），以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店的康乐设施，包括健身中心、室外游泳池，专为休闲和放松而设计。无论您出于何种原因来访苏梅岛，Le Murraya 度假村都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是乐穆拉雅度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 乐穆拉雅度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

89/9 Moo3, Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

香蕉扇海度假村
9.3

268 评论
฿-1
KC 海滩俱乐部和泳池别墅
7.7

289 评论
฿-1
第一住宅酒店
7.6

735 评论
฿-1
第一平房海滩度假村
7.4

642 评论
฿-1
查汶花园海滩度假村
8.4

1578 评论
฿-1
J4苏梅岛酒店
8.8

44 评论
฿-1
查汶丽晶海滩度假村
8.3

1159 评论
฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2

1106 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU