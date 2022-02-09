乐穆拉雅度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Le Murraya Resort 位于苏梅岛的查汶，是游客的热门选择。酒店距市中心仅 2 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Le Murraya Resort酒店竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的主要特色包括所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、停车场。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供免费迎宾饮品、镜子、毛巾、衣柜、互联网接入 - 无线（免费），以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店的康乐设施，包括健身中心、室外游泳池，专为休闲和放松而设计。无论您出于何种原因来访苏梅岛，Le Murraya 度假村都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 乐穆拉雅度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 乐穆拉雅度假村 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。

合作伙伴酒店 Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅 8 用

464 评论 从 ฿-1 斯凯海滩酒店 9.5 用

23 评论 从 ฿-1