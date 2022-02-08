PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛艾美海滩度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
通过
506条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

与这家著名连锁酒店的所有其他酒店一样，普吉岛艾美海滩度假村提供无与伦比的奢华以及最好的客房和酒店设施。位置便利，靠近几个旅游热点，如芭东海滩和普吉幻多奇乐园。酒店僻静的海滩非常适合避开人满为患的海滩和海滩摊贩的不断干扰，整个酒店占地 40 英亩。现场设施包括 10 间餐厅和酒吧、两个大型游泳池、一个水疗中心、儿童探索中心和私人游艇“Born Free”。在前往探索普吉岛之前，客人可以在 Pakarang 享用丰盛的自助早餐开始新的一天。普吉岛艾美海滩度假村是一家豪华而宽敞的酒店，为全家人提供各种活动。

地址/地图

29 Soi Karon Nui, Tambon Karon, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

