Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort SHA Plus + - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
9
通过
2153条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is located in the City Center area of Chiang Rai. Only 3.5 km away, this 5-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Wat Huai Pla Kung Temple, King Mengrai Monument, Wat Phrathat Chom Sak are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Chiang Rai. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, dressing room, mirror, sofa are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as boats, yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa to make your stay truly unforgettable. Le Meridien Chiang Rai Resort is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Chiang Rai.

地址/地图

221 / 2 Moo 20 Kwaewai Road, City Center, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57000

