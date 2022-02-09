CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.8
通过
2180条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 0
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 1
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 2
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 3
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 4
Le Méridien Chiang Mai - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Night Bazaar, Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Night Bazaar, Night Plaza Market, Pa Ker Yaw. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, private check in/check out. The hotel features 383 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, dressing room, mirror, scale. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa, massage, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Le Meridien Chiang Mai Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Chiang Mai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Le Méridien Chiang Mai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Le Méridien Chiang Mai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

108 Chang Klan Road, Tambol Chang Klan, Amphur Muang, Chiang Mai, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU