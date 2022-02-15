PHUKET TEST & GO

Lazy Sandals - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
6.7
通过
822条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Lazy Sandals - Image 0
Lazy Sandals - Image 1
Lazy Sandals - Image 2
Lazy Sandals - Image 3
Lazy Sandals - Image 4
Lazy Sandals - Image 5
+3 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-positioned in Sai Kaew Beach, Samed Green Inn is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Samet. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Koh Samed Buddha, Sai Kaew Beach, Wat Ko Samet. Samed Green Inn offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides daily housekeeping, fireplace, express check-in/check-out, car park, room service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find non smoking rooms, air conditioning, balcony/terrace, television, satellite/cable TV. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Samed Green Inn is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Koh Samet.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lazy Sandals的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Lazy Sandals
查看所有评论

地址/地图

33/4 Moo 4, Tambon Phe, Amphur, Muang, Rayong, Sai Kaew Beach, Koh Samet, Thailand, 21160

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU