BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lantana Resort - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
通过
515条评论进行评分
更新于 March 1, 2022
Lantana Resort - Image 0
Lantana Resort - Image 1
Lantana Resort - Image 2
Lantana Resort - Image 3
Lantana Resort - Image 4
Lantana Resort - Image 5
+24 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lantana ResortTake a good wander and unveil the wonder of Bangkok with a stay at Lantana Resort. Lots to get done? Waste no time when you're just 2.8 km from Train Night Market Ratchada. Lantana Resort lets you take quick trips for travel supplies, souvenirs, or locally made giftsEvery effort is made to make guests feel comfortable by providing the best in services and amenities. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the hotel's airport transfer services. Taxi services provided by Lantana Resort makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Bangkok.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the hotel's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Lantana Resort thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Designed for comfort, all guestrooms offer a range of amenities to ensure a restful night. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Lantana Resort begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the hotel. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the hotel, for whenever you get hungry. A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the hotel's bar.Hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Check out the hotel's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Get social at the hotel's shared lounge and TV area, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Bangkok with Lantana Resort as your base. An afternoon of browsing the works at Art in Paradise Bangkok located 2.8 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereFind some of the city's best deals here with rooms 96% cheaper than other options.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 85% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 84% of accommodations in the city.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lantana Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Lantana Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

229 Ratchadaphisek Rd, Din Daeng, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7

487 评论
฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6

75 评论
฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9

730 评论
฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9

2454 评论
฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1

1116 评论
฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5

57 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU