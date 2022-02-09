KRABI TEST & GO

Lanta Just Come Hotel - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.9
123条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Well-placed in the restaurants, beaches, romance area of Koh Lanta city, Lanta Just Come Hotel provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Set 70km from the excitement of the city, this 2-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Khlong Khong Beach, Lanta Animal Welfare, Lanta Sport Complex. At Lanta Just Come Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, valet parking. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, additional toilet, clothes rack, free welcome drink, locker. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including canoe, diving, fishing, massage, solarium. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Lanta Just Come Hotel your home away from home.

地址/地图

406 Moo 2, T.Saladan, Koh Lanta, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

