CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Lanna Oriental Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
通过
187条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 0
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 1
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 2
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 3
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 4
Lanna Oriental Hotel - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Old City, Lanna Oriental Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the culture, sightseeing hub of Chiang Mai. The property lies 0.7 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide flat screen television, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, mirror to please the most discerning guest. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Lanna Oriental Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lanna Oriental Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Lanna Oriental Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

59 Singharat Rd. T.Sriphoom A.Muang , Chaingmai. Thailand, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
Horizon Village & Resort
8.2

1034 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU