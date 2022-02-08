PHUKET TEST & GO

Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
更新于 February 8, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Nai Harn Beach, less than 1 km from Nai Harn Beach, Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. Boasting a garden, the resort is close to several noted attractions, around 1.5 km from Rawai Beach, 1.6 km from Ya Nui Beach and 500 metres from Naiharn Lake. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. At the resort, all rooms have a desk. All guest rooms feature a private bathroom, bathrobes and bed linen. Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA offers a continental or à la carte breakfast. The accommodation offers a sun terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car hire is available at Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved. The resort provides an ironing service, as well as business facilities like fax and photocopying. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 47 km from Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved
查看所有评论

地址/地图

58/51 Soi Prakaobkit, Inside Soi Samakee 3, moo 7, Rawai, Naiharn, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

奈汉海滩度假村
9

188 评论
฿-1
巴比伦泳池别墅
8.8

136 评论
฿-1
奈汉
8.9

1715 评论
฿-1
普吉岛维吉特度假村
8.5

868 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼海岸 - 仅限成人
9.1

1044 评论
฿-1
蓝莲花度假村及餐厅
7.7

8 评论
฿-1
卡塔塔尼普吉岛海滩度假村
8.5

2722 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU