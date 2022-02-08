Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Set in Nai Harn Beach, less than 1 km from Nai Harn Beach, Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved offers accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a bar. Boasting a garden, the resort is close to several noted attractions, around 1.5 km from Rawai Beach, 1.6 km from Ya Nui Beach and 500 metres from Naiharn Lake. The accommodation provides a 24-hour front desk, room service and currency exchange for guests. At the resort, all rooms have a desk. All guest rooms feature a private bathroom, bathrobes and bed linen. Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA offers a continental or à la carte breakfast. The accommodation offers a sun terrace. The area is popular for cycling, and car hire is available at Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved. The resort provides an ironing service, as well as business facilities like fax and photocopying. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 47 km from Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Lan Sabai - Retreat Resort - SHA Plus approved 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。