Lake Inn Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Lake Inn Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Songkhla. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Songkhla hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide clothes rack, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Lake Inn Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Songkhla.