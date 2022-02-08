HUA HIN TEST & GO

La-or Resort - Hua Hin Sandbox Hotel

Hua Hin
8.4
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Hua Hin / Cha-am, La-or Resort is the perfect choice. The excitement of the city center is only 1.00 Km away. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Major Cineplex Hua Hin, R.D.M. Youth Center, Ran Mae Geb. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, La-or Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Top features of the hotel include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your reason for visiting Hua Hin / Cha-am, the La-or Resort is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

6/398 Soi Hua Hin 88, Western Railway Rd., Hua Hin, Hua Hin City Center, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

