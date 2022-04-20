BANGKOK TEST & GO

L'hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
6.1
通过
17条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
快速反应
退款政策

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

这家酒店是直接付款合作伙伴

Payment Methods
When you book this hotel on AQ.in.th you enjoy the following benefits:

  • Hot 泰国通票的即时预订确认信

  • Hot 安全付款和文件收集

  • Hot 酒店直接收到付款，并立即获得泰国通行证批准文件

  • Hot Quick Thailand Pass VIP Service request, and discounts

  • Hot Real 24/7 Customer Service (Click to instantly connect)

  • Hot Listing is directly managed by L'hotel Bangkok

FREE dtac 5G SIM card for hotel guests

酒店退款政策

Any cancellations received less than 3 days before arrival will be subjected to a cancellation fee, in the amount of 1st night charge.

Any booking amendments made within 3 days of arrival results in a cancellation fee and will not be eligible for reimbursement. Please be advised that unused nights will not be refunded and full period charges will apply, unless specifically directed by hotel manager.

We display all the hotel specific Cancellation Policies applicable to the period of a booking. When a cancellation is made, we will manually apply the appropriate policy, based on period, proximity to arrival date and hotel charge.

In the event of failure to give the required notice for cancellation and reduction in accommodation numbers, the hotel reserves the right to charge a fee equal as same as No Show Policy.

All refunds are subject to processing fees.

== Early check-out policy ==

For guest(s) check out earlier from original booking, Resort reserves the right to charge for actual total nights stay reserved without valid reasons.

== No-show policy ==

In the event of no-show, the resort reserves the right to charge a fee equal 100% for the entire value of the bookings.

这家酒店提供即时预订确认信和快速的泰国通票批准。

房间数

以下所有软件包都包括所需的测试和运输。

最大值 1 Adult
Standard Double Room 25
฿4,499 - 1 天测试 & 去
现在预订房间
即时确认信
书签

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Suite 35
฿4,499 - 1 天测试 & 去
现在预订房间
即时确认信
书签

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
最大值 4 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Two Bedroom Suite 35
฿4,499 - 1 天测试 & 去
现在预订房间
即时确认信
书签

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 家庭套房
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Triple Bedroom 35
฿4,499 - 1 天测试 & 去
现在预订房间
即时确认信
书签

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇

Renovated in 2017, L'Hotel Bangkok guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Bangkok for business or pleasure. With its location just 10KM from the city center and 15KM from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. L'Hotel Bangkok offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The property features 28 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include closet, cleaning products, towels, separate living room, flat screen television. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (within 3 km). With an ideal location and facilities to match, L'Hotel Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

地址/地图

17,19, Soi Phatthanakan 76, Bangkok, Bang Na, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

 
