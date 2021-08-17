奈阳海滩度假村的精神 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
豪华泳池景房 - 仅限客房 44m²
฿10,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿7,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿3,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿1,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 阳台
- 咖啡机
- 允许健身
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 素食餐
- 工作空间
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One Bedroom Garden Villa - Room Only 60m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,250 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,250 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Room Only 65m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿2,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
最大值 3 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
One-Bedroom Private Pool Villa Room Only 90m²
฿23,100 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,750 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿16,750 - 5th Day Test & Go
在访问普吉岛时，您会在 L'esprit de Naiyang 海滩度假村感到宾至如归，这里提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。这家四星级酒店距市中心仅 30 公里，距机场仅 4 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。独特的艺术收藏、奈扬海滩、Wat Mongkol Wararam 也近在咫尺。 L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort酒店的一流设施和一流设施会让您在普吉岛的逗留期间更加愉快。酒店提供各种顶级设施，例如所有客房的免费无线网络连接、24 小时前台、行李寄存、公共区域的无线网络连接、停车场。走进 47 间温馨的客房之一，享受各种便利设施，如液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线、私人游泳池、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房（可提供）在一些房间里找到。酒店提供一流的休闲设施，如室外游泳池、按摩、花园等，让您的住宿体验真正难忘。无论您的旅行目的为何，L'esprit de Naiyang Beach Resort 都是您在普吉岛逗留的绝佳选择。
如果您是奈阳海滩度假村的精神
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 奈阳海滩度假村的精神查看所有评论
5.0 One-Bedroom Pool Access Villa Breakfast Included
正数
- Good, reliable, fast wi-fi
- Very clean
- English speaking staff
- Delicious food
- Beautiful surroundings
- Parking for rental bikes/cars
- Gym
- Massage service
- Comfortable bed
From start to finish I have loved staying here.
Nothing is too much trouble for the staff and they will go out of their way to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible.
Rooms are spotlessly cleaned every day, comfortable beds, good wi-fi speeds around 80mbps+ so ideal for streaming, online work, etc.
Still got a couple of days in the sandbox but actually thinking of staying in this hotel a few days more, it really is that nice.
4.6 Deluxe Room with Pool View - Room Only
正数
负面的
- very friendly, welcoming and caring staff
My stay is very pleasant, with very nice and helping staff make sure I have everything I need for a great holiday. Room Service, Rent a Scooter, Help with routes on the island, everything is perfect. To reach the beach you need to go on a little wooden ferry over a small mangrove river, and they have a extra staff member to bring you with the ferry there and back. The beach is beautiful, especially in the morning, when the flood is high. On low water you can walk miles on the sandy beach. Right behind the beach is a little forest, which gives you great hide from the sun. Also in dawn I can see a lot of animals coming out the forest, like birds and little bats, I can watch them from my balcony. the pool is great and very clean. The only "negative" thing is maybe the hotel needs here and then a renovation, but it didnt bother me at all. Also, if you want to shop some beverages or snacks, there is nothing around and have to go with the scooter - but only a four minutes drive! I felt home very fast, and also secure of covid, as all staff wearing masks and keep distance. For the price I paid it was the very best choice for quarantaine time at phukets sandbox. The hotel is a bit empty due the lack of tourists, but for me it is wonderful to have a chilling stay and a beach almost by myself. It almost felt like 1992 when I first came here. So if you are looking for a secure budget hotel with great staff and a nice beach, you should come here.