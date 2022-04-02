KRABI TEST & GO

甲米类型度假村 - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8
通过
1214条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Krabi Tipa Resort - Image 0
Krabi Tipa Resort - Image 1
Krabi Tipa Resort - Image 2
Krabi Tipa Resort - Image 3
Krabi Tipa Resort - Image 4
Krabi Tipa Resort - Image 5
+17 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

甲米蒂帕度假村坐落在泰国最美丽的地方之一的热带环境中。每间优雅的客房都享有度假村花园的壮丽景色，可在甲米宜人的气候下全年欣赏。营业时间为上午 7:00 至晚上 11:30，酒店内的餐厅位于花园内。海洋餐厅提供各种当地和国际美食以及无可挑剔的服务。甲米以其丰富的绿色景观而闻名，点缀着山脉和茂密的原始丛林。共有 52 间客房可供选择，每间客房都拥有高级风格的布置。度假村还设有轮椅通道。要继续您在甲米蒂帕度假村的预订，请输入您的抵达和离开日期，并请填入我们的安全在线表格。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是甲米类型度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 甲米类型度假村
查看所有评论

地址/地图

121/1 Moo 2, Muang, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
阿南塔布林度假村
8.2

1479 评论
฿-1
查达泰国村
7.9

691 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU