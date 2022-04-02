Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
甲米蒂帕度假村坐落在泰国最美丽的地方之一的热带环境中。每间优雅的客房都享有度假村花园的壮丽景色，可在甲米宜人的气候下全年欣赏。营业时间为上午 7:00 至晚上 11:30，酒店内的餐厅位于花园内。海洋餐厅提供各种当地和国际美食以及无可挑剔的服务。甲米以其丰富的绿色景观而闻名，点缀着山脉和茂密的原始丛林。共有 52 间客房可供选择，每间客房都拥有高级风格的布置。度假村还设有轮椅通道。要继续您在甲米蒂帕度假村的预订，请输入您的抵达和离开日期，并请填入我们的安全在线表格。