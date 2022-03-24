甲米鲈鱼酒店 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Krabi SeaBass Hotel酒店位于甲米镇，是体验甲米及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在甲米海鲈酒店，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受 24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、礼品/纪念品商店、出租车服务等现场设施。 64 间分布在楼层的客房提供温馨宜人的家外之家。部分客房提供衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水、免费迎宾饮品、储物柜等现代舒适设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使甲米海鲈酒店成为您在甲米享受逗留的完美基地。