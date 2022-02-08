KRABI TEST & GO

甲米度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.1
通过
3105条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

入住甲米度假村 (SHA Plus+) 是奥南唯一可通往私人海滩的度假村。令人惊叹的景色和美丽的室内设计为这项独家特权锦上添花。宽敞的客房提供免费无线网络连接、保险箱和日报。客人可以使用的娱乐设施包括室外游泳池、水疗中心和健身中心。度假村周围有更多活动，例如流行的攀岩运动。莱雷的石灰岩悬崖为此类冒险活动提供了绝佳的地点，度假村可以帮助安排此项活动以及所有水上游览活动，例如在红树林划皮划艇、在皮皮岛潜水和岛屿游览。甲米度假村 (SHA Plus+) 靠近城镇，方便前往餐厅和商店，您可以在那里购买潜水或浮潜设备。入住甲米度假村 (SHA Plus+)，感受海滩度假村的真正含义。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是甲米度假村的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
地址/地图

232 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

