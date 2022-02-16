Klong Prao Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Located in a prime spot on the popular Koh Chang, the Klong Prao Resort (SHA Extra Plus) makes the most of the island's natural charms on the longest stretch of beach on the island, surrounded by lush hills, coconut groves, glistening waters, and untouched coral reef. A number of facilities will make your stay unforgettable, including the outdoor swimming pool, high-speed Internet access, sauna, whirlpool, fitness center, and minimart. Two restaurants serve some of the best Thai specialties on the island, while a conference room can accommodate up to 200 people. Island activities that can be arranged include diving, snorkeling, and fishing. To continue with your reservation at Klong Prao Resort (SHA Extra Plus), please enter your arrival and departure date into our secure online form.

地址/地图

21/1 Moo 4, Klong Prao Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

