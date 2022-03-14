KRABI TEST & GO

昆兰塔度假村 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
7.7
通过
474条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Khum Laanta Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Khum Laanta Resort 坐落在 Baan Klong Khong，是体验 Ko Lanta 及其周边地区的理想场所。酒店距市中心仅 5. 公里，地理位置优越，确保客人可以快速轻松地到达当地的许多景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。昆兰塔度假村为酒店客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。这家酒店提供众多现场设施，即使是最挑剔的客人也能满意。昆兰塔度假村的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、衣架、镜子、毛巾、壁橱只是整个酒店的一些设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。 Khum Laanta Resort 是在兰达岛寻求魅力、舒适和便利的旅客的理想下榻之所。

地址/地图

66 M.2 Saladan, Baan Klong Khong, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

